Dee Roscioli, Phoenix Best, More Set for The Circus in Winter

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Dee Roscioli, Phoenix Best, More Set for The Circus in Winter
By Dan Meyer
Oct 17, 2019
 
The Circle Series will stage its first reading of a musical October 21.
24_Hour_Plays_Signature_Theatre_2019_HR
Dee Roscioli Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), and more are set for The Circus in Winter October 21, the first staged reading of a musical for the The Circle Series.

Joining the Broadway stars are Matt Bogart (Himself and Nora), Victoria Huston Elem (Lolita, My Love), Anthony Michael Lopez (The Artificial Jungle), Alessa Neeck (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Zach Schanne, and Stuart Zagnit (Newsies).

Directing The Circus in Winter is Joe Calarco (The Burnt Part Boys). The musical has a book by Matthew Keuter and Hunter Foster with music and lyrics by Ben Clark. It was conceived by Beth Turcotte, inspired by the novel of the same name by Cathy Day.

READ: Circle in the Square's Circle Series Continues Readings in October With Focus on Historical Figures

The Circus in Winter follows the story of Big Top star Wallace Porter who is impacted by the animals and people he meets, from an elephant and dangerous carnival hustlers to a daredevil acrobat.

The reading takes place at Circle in the Square Theatre, produced by Circle in the Square Theatre School’s President Paul Libin and COO Susan Frankel, Pigasus Institute, and Rachel Shuey.

For more information, visit CircleSeries.org.

See Garrett Clayton, Charlie Thurston, and Roger Q. Mason in Circle Series' Lavender Men

See Garrett Clayton, Charlie Thurston, and Roger Q. Mason in Circle Series' Lavender Men

11 PHOTOS
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Audience Members at Lavender Men C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Roger Q. Mason, Charlie Thurston, and Garrett Clayton C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Charlie Thurston C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Charlie Thurston and Garrett Clayton C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Garrett Clayton C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Garrett Clayton and Charlie Thurston C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Roger Q. Mason and Garrett Clayton C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Roger Q. Mason C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Roger Q. Mason, Charlie Thurston, and Garrett Clayton C.B. House
Lavendar Men_Circle Series_2019_X_HR
Cast of Lavender Men C.B. House
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Readings and Workshops
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!