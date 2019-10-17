Dee Roscioli, Phoenix Best, More Set for The Circus in Winter

The Circle Series will stage its first reading of a musical October 21.

Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), and more are set for The Circus in Winter October 21, the first staged reading of a musical for the The Circle Series.

Joining the Broadway stars are Matt Bogart (Himself and Nora), Victoria Huston Elem (Lolita, My Love), Anthony Michael Lopez (The Artificial Jungle), Alessa Neeck (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Zach Schanne, and Stuart Zagnit (Newsies).

Directing The Circus in Winter is Joe Calarco (The Burnt Part Boys). The musical has a book by Matthew Keuter and Hunter Foster with music and lyrics by Ben Clark. It was conceived by Beth Turcotte, inspired by the novel of the same name by Cathy Day.

READ: Circle in the Square's Circle Series Continues Readings in October With Focus on Historical Figures

The Circus in Winter follows the story of Big Top star Wallace Porter who is impacted by the animals and people he meets, from an elephant and dangerous carnival hustlers to a daredevil acrobat.

The reading takes place at Circle in the Square Theatre, produced by Circle in the Square Theatre School’s President Paul Libin and COO Susan Frankel, Pigasus Institute, and Rachel Shuey.

For more information, visit CircleSeries.org.

