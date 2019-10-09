Circle in the Square's Circle Series Continues Readings in October With Focus on Historical Figures

The series will explore the lives of ringleader P.T. Barnum, artist Giovanni Montorfano, and acrobat Wallace Porter this fall.

The Circle Series has assembled its final slate of developing works for readings taking place in October. The lineup features works exploring fresco painter Giovanni Montorfano, acrobat Wallace Porter, and circus ringleader P.T. Barnum.

Remember Me When You Come Into Your Kingdom, by Padraic Lillis, will be presented October 14. The play follows Montorfano after he’s commissioned by the Duke of MIlan to paint the Crucifixion opposite da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” The reading is a collaboration with LAByrinth Theatre Company, directed by Alan Langdon and starring Sidney Williams and John DiMino.

Folk rock musical The Circus in Winter, with music and lyrics by Ben Clark and a book by Matthew Keuter and Hunter Foster, will be performed October 21, the first of two works in this month’s series about the Big Top. Based on the novel by Cathy Day and conceived by Beth Turcotte, The Circus in Winter follows acrobat Wallace Porter throughout his tumultuous career.

The October series wraps up on Halloween with Barnum’s Bird: A Musical Extravaganza! The Story of P.T. Barnum and Jenny Lind by Grammy-winning composer Libby Larsen and Bridget Carpenter. The musical explores the collaborative relationship of the two stars of the late 19th century. Broadway alums Peter Francis James (Hilary and Clinton) and Glenn Seven Allen (The Light in the Piazza), opera singer Jessica Fishenfeld (Stonewall), and more are set to star. The acoustic performance, directed by Rory Pelsue, will be backed by a six-person chamber orchestra conducted by Mila Henry.

The series suggests a donation of $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students for admission, with all proceeds benefiting Circle in the Square Theatre School. Producers Circle in the Square Theatre School (Paul Libin, President; Susan Frankel, COO), Pigasus Institute, and Rachel Shuey have already staged readings of works by Lorraine Hansberry, Roger Q. Mason, and others as part of the ongoing series.

