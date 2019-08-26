Dialogues des Carmélites to Air on PBS' Great Performances at The Met

Classic Arts News   Dialogues des Carmélites to Air on PBS' Great Performances at The Met
By Emily Selleck
Aug 26, 2019
 
Watch a sneak peek from the Metropolitan Opera production before it airs September 1.
The_Metropolitan_Opera_Jonathan Tichler_HR.jpg
The Metropolitan Opera House Jonathan Tichler

Great Performances at the Met will end its 13th season with Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites on PBS September 1.

Renée Fleming (Carousel) is set to host the performance, starring Isabel Leonard as Blanche de la Force, Adrianne Pieczonka as Madame Lidoine, Erin Morley as Sister Constance, Karen Cargill as Mother Marie and Karita Mattila, returning to the Met as Madame de Croissy, the prioress of the monastery.

The opera tells a fictionalized version of the story of the Martyrs of Compiègne who, in 1794 during the closing days of the Reign of Terror during the French revolution, were guillotined in Paris for refusing to renounce their vocation.

Dialogues des Carmélites will be conducted by Metropolitan Opera Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Watch a clip below.

