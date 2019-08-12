Diana Musical, About Late Princess Diana, Will Play Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Diana Musical, About Late Princess Diana, Will Play Broadway
By Andrew Gans
Aug 12, 2019
Buy Tickets to Diana
 
The Joe DiPietro-David Bryan musical ended its extended world-premiere run at La Jolla Playhouse in April.
Diana_La_Jolla_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Lauren Livia Muehl and Jeanna de Waal Little Fang

Diana, the new Joe DiPietro-David Bryan musical about the late Princess of Wales, will arrive on Broadway this spring.

Performances will begin at the Longacre Theatre March 2, 2020, with opening night set for March 31.

The bio musical made its world premiere earlier this year in La Jolla Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Theatre, concluding its run April 14. Read reviews for the La Jolla engagement here.

Diana_La_Jolla_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, and Tomas Matos Little Fang

Diana, which takes a look at the life of the People’s Princess during her marriage to Prince Charles and their eventual separation, hails from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative team: librettist-lyricist DiPietro, composer-lyricist Bryan, and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director and 2017 Tony winner Christopher Ashley, who directs, along with Tony-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine and music supervisor Ian Eisendrath.

Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots) starred in the title role at La Jolla, where she was joined by Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie (Broadway’s Side Show) as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera) as Queen Elizabeth. All four will reprise their performances on Broadway.

The production features scenic designs by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costumes by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Clancy, and casting by Telsey + Company.

The Longacre was most recently home to the musical comedy The Prom. Prior to Diana, the theatre will host the limited Broadway engagement of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

SEE WHAT ELSE IS COMING TO BROADWAY IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Photos: A Look at the World Premiere of Diana at La Jolla Playhouse

Photos: A Look at the World Premiere of Diana at La Jolla Playhouse

4 PHOTOS
Diana_La_Jolla_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, and Tomas Matos Little Fang
Diana_La_Jolla_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Judy Kaye Little Fang
Diana_La_Jolla_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jeanna de Waal, Erin Davie, and Roe Hartrampf Little Fang
Diana_La_Jolla_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Lauren Livia Muehl and Jeanna de Waal Little Fang
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!