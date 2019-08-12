Diana Musical, About Late Princess Diana, Will Play Broadway

The Joe DiPietro-David Bryan musical ended its extended world-premiere run at La Jolla Playhouse in April.

Diana, the new Joe DiPietro-David Bryan musical about the late Princess of Wales, will arrive on Broadway this spring.

Performances will begin at the Longacre Theatre March 2, 2020, with opening night set for March 31.

The bio musical made its world premiere earlier this year in La Jolla Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Theatre, concluding its run April 14. Read reviews for the La Jolla engagement here.

Diana, which takes a look at the life of the People’s Princess during her marriage to Prince Charles and their eventual separation, hails from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative team: librettist-lyricist DiPietro, composer-lyricist Bryan, and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director and 2017 Tony winner Christopher Ashley, who directs, along with Tony-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine and music supervisor Ian Eisendrath.

Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots) starred in the title role at La Jolla, where she was joined by Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie (Broadway’s Side Show) as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera) as Queen Elizabeth. All four will reprise their performances on Broadway.

The production features scenic designs by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costumes by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Clancy, and casting by Telsey + Company.

The Longacre was most recently home to the musical comedy The Prom. Prior to Diana, the theatre will host the limited Broadway engagement of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

