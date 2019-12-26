Dick Van Dyke Will Offer Intimate Concert in January

Catalina Bar & Grill will welcome the return of the Tony-winning legend.

Bye Bye Birdie Tony winner Dick Van Dyke, recently seen in Mary Poppins Returns, will return to Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood in January with An Evening with Dick Van Dyke.

The stage and screen star will play the intimate club on West Sunset Boulevard January 5, 2020, at 7:30 PM. All tickets are $100.

Van Dyke was nominated for a Golden Globe for creating the role of chimney sweep Bert opposite Oscar winner Julie Andrews in the 1964 film Mary Poppins. The veteran actor has starred in several TV series, including The Dick Van Dyke Show, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Van Dyke and Company, and Diagnosis Murder. He has also been seen on the silver screen in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Dick Tracy, and his theatrical credits include The Girls Against the Boys; Bye, Bye Birdie; and The Music Man.

Click here for tickets to the January performance.

