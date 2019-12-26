Dick Van Dyke Will Offer Intimate Concert in January

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Dick Van Dyke Will Offer Intimate Concert in January
By Andrew Gans
Dec 26, 2019
 
Catalina Bar & Grill will welcome the return of the Tony-winning legend.
Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke

Bye Bye Birdie Tony winner Dick Van Dyke, recently seen in Mary Poppins Returns, will return to Catalina Bar & Grill in Hollywood in January with An Evening with Dick Van Dyke.

The stage and screen star will play the intimate club on West Sunset Boulevard January 5, 2020, at 7:30 PM. All tickets are $100.

Van Dyke was nominated for a Golden Globe for creating the role of chimney sweep Bert opposite Oscar winner Julie Andrews in the 1964 film Mary Poppins. The veteran actor has starred in several TV series, including The Dick Van Dyke Show, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Van Dyke and Company, and Diagnosis Murder. He has also been seen on the silver screen in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Dick Tracy, and his theatrical credits include The Girls Against the Boys; Bye, Bye Birdie; and The Music Man.

Read: You’ll Never Believe How Dick Van Dyke Got Started in Show Business

Click here for tickets to the January performance.

See Mary Poppins Returns Duo Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dick Van Dyke Honored at Geffen Playhouse Fundraiser

See Mary Poppins Returns Duo Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dick Van Dyke Honored at Geffen Playhouse Fundraiser

Backstage at the Geffen was held May 19 in the Gil Cates Theater.

6 PHOTOS
16th_Annual_Backstage_at_the_Geffen_Fundraiser_2018_JBS_1657_HR.jpg
Matt Shakman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dick Van Dyke, and Gil Cates, Jr. Jordan Strauss/Invision for Geffen Playhouse/AP Images
16th_Annual_Backstage_at_the_Geffen_Fundraiser_2018_NAS_1051_HR.jpg
Kristen Bell Jordan Strauss/Invision for Geffen Playhouse/AP Images
16th_Annual_Backstage_at_the_Geffen_Fundraiser_2018_NAS_1149_HR.jpg
Billy Crystal Jordan Strauss/Invision for Geffen Playhouse/AP Images
16th_Annual_Backstage_at_the_Geffen_Fundraiser_2018_NAS_1320_HR.jpg
Lin-Manuel Miranda Jordan Strauss/Invision for Geffen Playhouse/AP Images
16th_Annual_Backstage_at_the_Geffen_Fundraiser_2018_NAS_1346_HR.jpg
Jim Carrey Jordan Strauss/Invision for Geffen Playhouse/AP Images
16th_Annual_Backstage_at_the_Geffen_Fundraiser_2018_NAS_1472_HR.jpg
Dick Van Dyke with The Vantastix Jordan Strauss/Invision for Geffen Playhouse/AP Images
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!