Did Critics Flip Over New Musical Scotland, PA?

The Verdict   Did Critics Flip Over New Musical Scotland, PA?
By Playbill Staff
Oct 23, 2019
 
Macbeth set in a burger joint, the world premiere opened at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre October 23.

The burgers are extra rare—bloody, even—in world premiere musical Scotland, PA, which opened October 23 at Roundabout Theatre Company's Laura Pels Theatre.

The new musical by composer-lyricist Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days) and playwright Michael Mitnick (Sex Lives of Our Parents) is centered on a couple running a burger joint in a sleepy Pennsylvania town with a (bloodthirsty) plan to super-size their lives.

Read the reviews below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York / Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers) (David Finkle)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Time Out New York (Naveen Kumar)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Adapted from Billy Morrissette's indie film of the same name (and William Shakespeare's Macbeth), Scotland, PA is directed by Lonny Price with choreography by Josh Rhodes. The world premiere stars Wicked's Ryan McCartan and Head Over Heels' Taylor Iman Jones as the husband-and-wife duo at the heart of the story.

WATCH: Ryan McCartan and Taylor Iman Jones Perform 'Clairvoyant' From Scotland, PA

Rounding out the cast of Scotland, PA are Jeb Brown as Duncan, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Banko, Lacretta as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence as McDuff, Will Meyers as Malcolm, Wonu Ogunfowora as Stacey, David Rossmer as Doug, Alysha Umphress as Jessie, and Kaleb Wells as Hector.

Scotland, PA began September 14 for a limited engagement scheduled through December 8.

Ordinary Days music director Vadim Feichtner returns to Roundabout for the production, alongside a creative team that also includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Jeanette Yew, sound designer Jon Weston, and orchestrators Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.

