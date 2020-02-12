Dot-Marie Jones, Brynn Williams, More Set for Weird! The Musical at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The concert presentation will feature songs by Shawn Forster and Dani Ryan.

Three-time Emmy nominee Dot-Marie Jones will perform selections from Shawn Forster and Dani Ryan’s Weird! The Musical March 22 at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Jones (Fox’s Glee), who soon takes on the role of Dennis in Rock of Ages Off-Broadway, will be joined by Broadway alums Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, 13) and Charlotte Maltby (The Secret Garden).

Rounding out the cast for the concert presentation are Alyssa Muniz, Britt Dorazio, Kelsie Deyo, Ricky Marchese, Morgan Smith, and Laurént Grant Williams. The concert will be directed by Forster and Ryan, produced by Peaceful Schools Productions, and music directed by Roy George.

Weird! The Musical is based on The Weird Series by Erin Frankel and Paula Heaphy. The books tell one story of bullying from three different female perspectives: someone being bullied, a bystander, and the bully.