Dot-Marie Jones, Brynn Williams, More Set for Weird! The Musical at Feinstein’s/54 Below

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Dot-Marie Jones, Brynn Williams, More Set for Weird! The Musical at Feinstein’s/54 Below
By Dan Meyer
Feb 12, 2020
 
The concert presentation will feature songs by Shawn Forster and Dani Ryan.
Dot-Marie Jones in <i>Glee</i>
Dot-Marie Jones in Glee Jordin Althaus/FOX

Three-time Emmy nominee Dot-Marie Jones will perform selections from Shawn Forster and Dani Ryan’s Weird! The Musical March 22 at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Jones (Fox’s Glee), who soon takes on the role of Dennis in Rock of Ages Off-Broadway, will be joined by Broadway alums Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, 13) and Charlotte Maltby (The Secret Garden).

Rounding out the cast for the concert presentation are Alyssa Muniz, Britt Dorazio, Kelsie Deyo, Ricky Marchese, Morgan Smith, and Laurént Grant Williams. The concert will be directed by Forster and Ryan, produced by Peaceful Schools Productions, and music directed by Roy George.

Weird! The Musical is based on The Weird Series by Erin Frankel and Paula Heaphy. The books tell one story of bullying from three different female perspectives: someone being bullied, a bystander, and the bully.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!