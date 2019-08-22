Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha to Star in Encores! Mack & Mabel; Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell Join Lineup

After offering a taste of Mack & Mabel in the Encores! musical revue Hey, Look Me Over!, Tony nominee Douglas Sills (War Paint) and Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels) will reprise their performances in the title roles when the musical gets a full presentation at New York City Center.
The Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart musical kicks off the Encores! 2020 season, with Josh Rhodes directing and choreographing. Performances will run February 19–23, 2020.
As previously announced, Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's Love Life will follow March 18–22. Tony winner Victoria Clark directs the presentation, which has recently tapped Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Shuffle Along...) and Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) to star as Sam and Susan Cooper. JoAnn Hunter will choreograph.
Rounding out the season is a more recent title: Thoroughly Modern Millie (May 6–10). Mean Girls Tony nominee Ashley Park takes on the title role as part of a new series in which artists work with shows' authors to explore their work through a contemporary lens. Joining Encores! Resident Director Lear deBessonet and creative consultant Lauren Yee on the team is Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown.
Additional casting for all three titles will be announced later.
