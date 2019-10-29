Downton Abbey’s Elizabeth McGovern Will Star in U.K. God of Carnage Tour

By Andrew Gans
Oct 29, 2019
 
Nigel Lindsay will join her in reprising their performances from the Theatre Royal Bath production.
Elizabeth McGovern in God of Carnage Nobby Clark

Theatre Royal Bath's summer 2018 production of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage will tour the U.K. beginning in January 2020.

Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey, Broadway's Time and the Conways) will reprise her performance as Veronica with Nigel Lindsay (Shrek the Musical, Guys and Dolls) back as her husband Michael. Directed by Lindsay Posner, the production will welcome two-time Olivier Award winner Samantha Spiro (Hello, Dolly!, Merrily We Roll Along) as Annette and Simon Paisley Day (Anything Goes, Timon of Athens) as Alan.

God of Carnage will run at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (January 14–18), Theatre Royal Bath (January 20–25), Theatre Royal Glasgow (January 27–February 1), Cambridge Arts Theatre (February 3–8), and Rose Theatre Kingston (February 10–15).

God of Carnage, originally written in French, was translated by Christopher Hampton in 2008. The production went on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the Tony Award for Best New Play.

In the comedy, two sets of parents decide to meet to talk about a playground fight between their two sons. But once the niceties are done with and the drinks start flowing, it is the parents who lose all control.

Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage — starring Jeff Daniels, Hope Davis, James Gandolfini and Marcia Gay Harden — celebrated its opening night on Broadway March 22.

