Dreamgirls Will Launch U.K. Tour in Fall 2020

Tony winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the revival.

The Casey Nicholaw-directed revival of Dreamgirls, which was a hit at London's Savoy Theatre, has set an initial itinerary for its previously announced U.K. tour. The traveling production will open in Bristol in September 2020 and subsequently play Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Birmingham, with further venues to be announced throughout 2021.

The production is also choreographed by Olivier and Tony winner Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls), with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision by Nick Finlow. Casting will be announced at a later date.

This new production of the Tom Eyen-Henry Krieger musical incorporates material from the 2006 film version (namely the song “Listen”). It opened in London in December 2016 and went on to win Olivier Awards for original stars Amber Riley and Adam J. Bernard.

The U.K. tour is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Greenleaf Productions, Fakston Productions, Rupert Gavin, Griffin Dohr, and Just for Laughs Theatricals in association with Glass Half Full Productions, 1001 Nights Productions, and Eighth Sea Incorporated.

Tickets go on sale this week, with additional information available at Dreamgirlsthemusical.co.uk.

