Drew Gehling Returns to Waitress as Sara Bareilles Musical Nears Final Performance

The Broadway alum steps back into the scrubs of Dr. Pomatter.

Original Waitress cast member Drew Gehling returns to the musical, reprising his performance as Dr. Pomatter for the show's final weeks on Broadway. The stage veteran returns to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning October 30, succeeding Mark Evans.

As previously reported, the show will end its run January 5, 2020, after nearly four years.

Gehling has returned to the show multiple times since initially leaving in March 2017. His additional credits include the world premieres of the musical adaptations of Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe and Dave at Washington, D.C.’s Arena Stage, plus Broadway's Jersey Boys and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

The current cast includes Jordin Sparks (through November 24), Natasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Ben Thompson as Earl, Benny Elledge as Cal, original star and Company-bound Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, and Larry Marshall as Old Joe.

The Today Show star Al Roker will step in for Marshall for a limited engagement beginning November 1, having made his official Broadway debut in the role of Joe last year.

