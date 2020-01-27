Duncan Sheik, Krysta Rodriguez, and Alex Boniello to Perform From Alice By Heart at The Strand

Off-Broadway News   Duncan Sheik, Krysta Rodriguez, and Alex Boniello to Perform From Alice By Heart at The Strand
By Ruthie Fierberg
Jan 27, 2020
 
The trio joins composer and playwright Steven Sater to discuss his debut novel, based on the Off-Broadway musical of the same name.
Alice By Heart_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater Joseph Marzullo/WENN

On February 7, two-time Tony Award winner Steven Sater will appear at The Strand bookstore to discuss his debut novel, Alice By Heart, the literary adaptation of the Off-Broadway musical he wrote with Duncan Sheik. Published by Razorbill of Penguin Random House, the book will hit shelves February 4.

The discussion with Sater will be moderated by Playbill’s Felicia Fitzpatrick prior to a performance from the musical. Grammy-, Tony-, and Olivier Award-winning composer Duncan Sheik will reunite with Krysta Rodriguez and Alex Boniello (both alums of the composers' Spring Awakening) to sing a selection from the musical.

TRACK-BY-TRACK: Steven Sater Breaks Down the Alice by Heart Score

Set at the time of the London Blitz, Alice By Heart is a riff on the Alice in Wonderland story. With lyrics by Sater, a book by Sater and Jessie Nelson, and music by Sheik, the musical played Off-Broadway's MCC Theater in the spring of 2019. The cast included Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Wes Taylor, Grace McLean, and Noah Galvin.

Sater won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score, the latter which he shares with Sheik, for Spring Awakening.

For tickets and information about the event at The Strand, click here.

Photos: First Look at MCC Theater's Alice By Heart Off-Broadway

Photos: First Look at MCC Theater's Alice By Heart Off-Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Alice_By_Heart_MCC_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Molly Gordon and Colton Ryan Deen van Meer
Alice_By_Heart_MCC_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Wesley Taylor, Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, and Zachary Infante Deen van Meer
Alice_By_Heart_MCC_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Noah Galvin Deen van Meer
Alice_By_Heart_MCC_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Noah Galvin, Zachary Infante, Mia DiLena, Wesley Taylor, Heath Saunders, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Molly Gordon, and Colton Ryan Deen van Meer
Alice_By_Heart_MCC_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Molly Gordon, Andrew Kober and cast of Alice by Heart Deen van Meer
Alice_By_Heart_MCC_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Molly Gordon, Grace McLean, and cast Deen van Meer
Alice By Heart_Off-Broadway_MCC Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Colton Ryan and Molly Gordon Deen van Meer
Alice By Heart_Off-Broadway_MCC Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Nkeki Obi-Melekwe and Molly Gordon Deen van Meer
Alice By Heart_Off-Broadway_MCC Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
The cast of Alice By Heart Deen van Meer
Alice By Heart_Off-Broadway_MCC Theater_Production Photos_2019_HR
Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, and the cast of Alice By Heart Deen van Meer
