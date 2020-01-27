Duncan Sheik, Krysta Rodriguez, and Alex Boniello to Perform From Alice By Heart at The Strand

The trio joins composer and playwright Steven Sater to discuss his debut novel, based on the Off-Broadway musical of the same name.

On February 7, two-time Tony Award winner Steven Sater will appear at The Strand bookstore to discuss his debut novel, Alice By Heart, the literary adaptation of the Off-Broadway musical he wrote with Duncan Sheik. Published by Razorbill of Penguin Random House, the book will hit shelves February 4.

The discussion with Sater will be moderated by Playbill’s Felicia Fitzpatrick prior to a performance from the musical. Grammy-, Tony-, and Olivier Award-winning composer Duncan Sheik will reunite with Krysta Rodriguez and Alex Boniello (both alums of the composers' Spring Awakening) to sing a selection from the musical.



Set at the time of the London Blitz, Alice By Heart is a riff on the Alice in Wonderland story. With lyrics by Sater, a book by Sater and Jessie Nelson, and music by Sheik, the musical played Off-Broadway's MCC Theater in the spring of 2019. The cast included Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Wes Taylor, Grace McLean, and Noah Galvin.

Sater won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score, the latter which he shares with Sheik, for Spring Awakening.

For tickets and information about the event at The Strand, click here.

