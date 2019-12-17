Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk Will Star as the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert

The trio joins Noah Galvin in the February 2020 Manhattan Concert Productions presentation.

Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk have been cast as the Narrator in the upcoming Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat 50th anniversary concert. The performance takes place February 17, 2020, at David Geffen Hall, starring the previously announced Noah Galvin in the titular role.

While the character of Narrator is usually played by one performer, the three Broadway alums will share the part. Espinosa (who played the role in a Performance Riverside production) and Vosk have both played Elphaba in Wicked, with the former also starring in Brooklyn and Rent on the Great White Way. Vosk has performed in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County on Broadway. Newell portrayed Asaka in the revival of Once On This Island and is perhaps best known for playing Unique on Glee.

The 50th anniversary of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical will feature a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States in addition to the New York City Chamber Orchestra. Two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island, Spring Awakening) will direct the evening with musical direction by two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots).

Lloyd Webber and Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and father Jacob, and his coat of many colors.