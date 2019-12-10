Noah Galvin Replaces Ari’el Stachel in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert at Lincoln Center

By Andrew Gans
Dec 10, 2019
 
Michael Arden will direct the February 2020 presentation at David Geffen Hall.
Alice By Heart_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Noah Galvin Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stage and screen star Noah Galvin, seen on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and Waitress and Off-Broadway in Alice by Heart, will star in the title role of Manhattan Concert Productions’ upcoming presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Galvin, who played Kenny O'Neal in the ABC sitcom The Real O'Neals, replaces the previously announced Ari’el Stachel, a Tony winner for his performance in The Band's Visit, who had to withdraw from the production due to a conflict. Both lend their voices as royal lovers on the Gimlet podcast The Two Princes; the second season drops December 11.

LISTEN: Noah Galvin and Tony Winner Ari’el Stachel in the Season 2 Trailer for The Two Princes

The February 17, 2020, performance will be held at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical. A chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States plus the New York City Chamber Orchestra will be part of the performance. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

King Lear_Broadway_Opening Night Party_2019_X_HR
Michael Arden Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, who directed the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island, will direct the evening with musical direction by two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots).

Lloyd Webber and Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and father Jacob, and his coat of many colors.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat joins MCP’s previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets can be purchased at LincolnCenter.org.

Go Bike Riding Along Manhattan’s Riverside Park With Waitress’ Noah Galvin

11 PHOTOS
Noah Galvin
For Waitress' Noah Galvin, the summer provides the perfect opportunity to get on his bike and escape the chaos of Manhattan. Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
Noah Galvin Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
“I like to explore as much of Riverside Park and the bike path as I can. I've ridden it all the way down and all the way up a couple of times, but if you go [uptown], it just becomes so scenic and so beautiful.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
Noah Galvin Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
“I think New York is dense, especially in terms of population, and that's one of the things that I love about it: the street culture. But it can also feel anxiety inducing at times. It's nice to know that you can jump on your bike for 20 minutes and escape, finding [a sense] of serenity and calm.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
That’s not to say that Galvin doesn’t relish the hustle and bustle of Broadway. Times Square has become like a second home to the actor, who, in addition to performing on the New York stage in his youth, also attended a high school at a performing arts institution in the heart of the theatre district. Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
“There were some days where it was really beautiful and reminded me how special this life is. And how special it is to be able to live in the greatest city in the world. I still feel that every time I go to work. Even walking through Times Square, through hordes and hordes of people, there's something really special about the idea of getting to participate in Broadway culture.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
"Performing on Broadway in the summer feels similar to performing on Broadway during the holidays. There's a magical buzz, you know? Everybody's out of school, and they're here to soak up New York City. I feel really honored that I get to provide an experience for people who are coming to this city for the first time or returning to this city, who want to celebrate with a Broadway show." Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
In his final weeks in Waitress on Broadway, Galvin looks back on his time in Ogie’s shoes. “I've loved playing this part, I’ve loved getting to just simply make people laugh. I’ve loved getting to fall in love with Caitlin Houlihan [who plays Dawn] every night; she's just a gem of a human being,” Galvin reflects. “I've loved getting to watch Shoshana Bean and now Alison Luff sink their teeth into this beautifully juicy role.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
"Sara wrote one of the best contemporary musical theatre scores that I've heard in a very long time. She has the ability write a musical score that completely exists within its own world, sprinkled with that magical Sara Bareilles angel dust all over it.” Marc J. Franklin
