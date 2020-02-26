Eden Espinosa Extends Residency Series at The Green Room 42

By Dan Meyer
Feb 26, 2020
 
The Wicked and Falsettos favorite takes over the N.Y.C. venue this winter.
Broadway alum Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Rent) has extended her a weekly residency series at The Green Room 42 through March. The show, titled Unplugged & Unplanned, is billed as an intimate and impromptu evening of songs, audience Q&As, special guests, stories from her time on stage, and musical theatre requests.

Initially scheduled through February 28, additional performances will now take place March 6, 15, and 22.

WATCH: Former Elphaba Eden Espinosa Sings the Wicked-Inspired ‘Higher’

Espinosa first played Elphaba in Wicked as a standby, taking on the role full-time on Broadway in 2006. Her additional credits include Rent and Brooklyn on Broadway, as well as the world premiere of Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival (the musical will play La Jolla Playhouse later this year). She also played Trina in the national tour of Falsettos and Daniela in the Kennedy Center production of In the Heights.

The star recently shared the role of Narrator with fellow Elphaba Jessica Vosk and Alex Newell in the 50th anniversary concert presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

