Watch Former Elphaba Eden Espinosa Sing the Wicked-Inspired ‘Higher’

The song coincides with the launch of the musical's new video series, Flying Free.

The new song “Higher,” inspired by the megahit Wicked, received the music video treatment this week, with former Elphaba Eden Espinosa singing the track. Check it out above.

Written by Khiyon Hursey, the song is sung from the perspective of someone who watched Elphaba take to the skies. It features several references to the show, including allusions to the Act I showstopper “Defying Gravity.”

The video is part of the Flying Free: Wicked-Inspired Songs series, giving fans the chance to lend their voice to the world of the Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman musical, which opened 16 years ago at the Gershwin Theatre.

Espinosa first played Elphaba as a standby, taking on the role full-time on Broadway in 2006. Her additional credits include Rent and Brooklyn on Broadway, as well as the world premiere of Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Up next, she’ll share the role of Narrator with fellow Elphaba Jessica Vosk and Alex Newell in the 50th anniversary concert presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

