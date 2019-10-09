Eden Espinosa to Headline Concert of New Musical Thriller Get Jack

The concert will also feature Jeanna De Waal, Jeanette Bayardelle, and Isabel Santiago.

Wicked and Brooklyn star Eden Espinosa will appear in an upcoming concert of the new musical thriller Get Jack October 29 at 7 PM at Rockwood Music Hall in Manhattan. Tony nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rocky) will direct.

Rock musician Kip Winger and Damien Gray collaborated on the musical based on London serial killer Jack the Ripper, in which his five female victims return to tell their stories, and get justice.

The concert will also feature Jackie Evancho, P.J. Griffith (Rock of Ages), Jeanna De Waal (Diana: A New Musical), Jeanette Bayardelle (The Color Purple), Matt Hetherington (Becoming Nancy), Isabel Santiago (In the Heights), and Tony LePage (Come From Away).

Espinosa is also set to star the upcoming 15th anniversary benefit concert of BKLYN: The Musical.

Click here for tickets to Get Jack in concert.

