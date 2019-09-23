Educational Theatre Foundation Silent Auction Now Open for Bidding

Lots include a lunch with Be More Chill Tony nominee Joe Iconis and the VIP treatment at 2020’s Broadway in Bryant Park.

The Educational Theatre Foundation is conducting a silent auction online to raise funding for arts programs in underserved schools across the United States. Bidding is open through September 29 and includes a wide range of Broadway-themed prizes for donors.

Donors can bid on lunch with Tony-nominated Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis, VIP seats and hotel accommodations for 2020's Broadway in Bryant Park series, tickets to the upcoming Elsie Fest, and Playbills signed by the original casts of Rent, In the Heights, and Moulin Rouge!.

Items for the ETF auction have been provided by iHeartRadio Broadway, Concord Theatricals, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Disney Theatrical Productions, Hilton Honors, Bill Recce, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and Glass House Tavern.

The auction follows Sunday’s Broadway Back to School, ETF’s annual gala in New York City that supports arts programs by bringing together theatre professionals and current members of the High School International Thespian Society.

The 2019 benefit took place at the Edison Ballroom and featured Tony Award winner Laura Benanti as host, with Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Chita Rivera serving as special guests. The songwriting team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman were presented with the Broadway Back to School Award, in recognition of their dedication to the accessibility of theatre arts in schools.

For more information and to bid, click here. Check out the September 22 festivities in the video below.

