Educational Theatre Foundation Silent Auction Now Open for Bidding

By Noah Mutterperl
Sep 23, 2019
 
Lots include a lunch with Be More Chill Tony nominee Joe Iconis and the VIP treatment at 2020’s Broadway in Bryant Park.
Educational_Theatre_Foundation_Logo_HR

The Educational Theatre Foundation is conducting a silent auction online to raise funding for arts programs in underserved schools across the United States. Bidding is open through September 29 and includes a wide range of Broadway-themed prizes for donors.

Donors can bid on lunch with Tony-nominated Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis, VIP seats and hotel accommodations for 2020's Broadway in Bryant Park series, tickets to the upcoming Elsie Fest, and Playbills signed by the original casts of Rent, In the Heights, and Moulin Rouge!.

Items for the ETF auction have been provided by iHeartRadio Broadway, Concord Theatricals, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Disney Theatrical Productions, Hilton Honors, Bill Recce, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and Glass House Tavern.

The auction follows Sunday’s Broadway Back to School, ETF’s annual gala in New York City that supports arts programs by bringing together theatre professionals and current members of the High School International Thespian Society.

The 2019 benefit took place at the Edison Ballroom and featured Tony Award winner Laura Benanti as host, with Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Chita Rivera serving as special guests. The songwriting team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman were presented with the Broadway Back to School Award, in recognition of their dedication to the accessibility of theatre arts in schools.

For more information and to bid, click here. Check out the September 22 festivities in the video below.

See Chita Rivera, Laura Benanti, and More at 2019 Broadway Back to School Gala

See Chita Rivera, Laura Benanti, and More at 2019 Broadway Back to School Gala

22 PHOTOS
J Harrison Ghee aka Crystal Demure
J Harrison Ghee aka Crystal Demure Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Chita Rivera and J. Jason Daunter
Chita Rivera and J. Jason Daunter Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Chita Rivera and Julie Cohen Theobald
Chita Rivera and Julie Cohen Theobald Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Carla Stickler
Carla Stickler Joseph Marzullo/WENN
J. Jason Daunter and Julie Cohen Theobald
J. Jason Daunter and Julie Cohen Theobald Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Matt Conover and Julie Cohen Theobald
Matt Conover and Julie Cohen Theobald Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Brannon Evans and Laura Benanti
Brannon Evans and Laura Benanti Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hunter Bell, Julie Cohen Theobald, Kim Rogers, Matt Conover, and Hans Weichhart
Hunter Bell, Julie Cohen Theobald, Kim Rogers, Matt Conover, and Hans Weichhart Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hans Weichhart
Hans Weichhart Joseph Marzullo/WENN
