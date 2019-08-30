Ellen DeGeneres Teams Up With Come From Away’s David Hein and Irene Sankoff for New CW Series

The television drama will be based on the memoir How to Get Run Over By a Truck.

Ellen DeGeneres will combine forces with the writer-composer-lyricists of Broadway’s Come From Away, David Hein and Irene Sankoff, to develop a new television drama, according to Variety. The potential series is based on Katie McKenna’s memoir How to Get Run Over by a Truck, which chronicles her recovery from being run over by an 18-wheeler at the best trauma hospital in New York—on Rikers Island. DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman of A Very Good Production will executive producer. Sankoff and Hein will serve as writers and executive producers. Come From Away continues its smash Broadway run at the Schoenfeld Theatre, where it officially opened March 12, 2017. The musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Christopher Ashley won Best Direction of a Musical for his work on the show. Come From Away is also playing in sit down productions in Toronto, Melbourne, and London (where it won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical) and is currently on a North American tour.