Emily Skinner Will Be Mae West at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Cabaret & Concert News
By Andrew Gans
Aug 07, 2019
 
The Tony nominee will celebrate the late star of stage and screen this fall.
Best_In_Shows_2017_24_HR.jpg
Emily Skinner Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony nominee Emily Skinner, currently on Broadway in The Cher Show through August 18, will return to Feinstein’s/54 Below this fall with her new show celebrating stage and screen star Mae West.

Entitled Badass: Sex, Music, and Making Mae West, the cabaret is scheduled for October 29, 30, 31, and November 6 at 7 PM.

Skinner, who played West in the Hangar Theatre's 2009 production of Claudia Shear's Dirty Blonde, will offer songs that Mae performed in her 75-year career and will detail why West serves as the perfect guide to everything you’d ever need to know about life.

Skinner’s additional Broadway credits include Prince of Broadway, Billy Elliot, Side Show, and The Full Monty.

For tickets and more information, visit 54Below.com.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Photos: The Cher Show On Broadway

Photos: The Cher Show On Broadway

11 PHOTOS
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block, and Micaela Diamond Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Jarrod Spector and Micaela Diamond Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Jarrod Spector and Teal Wicks Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Stephanie J. Block Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Jarrod Spector Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Micaela Diamond and cast Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Michael Berresse Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Stephanie J. Block and cast Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Productin_Photos_2018_HR
Cast Joan Marcus
The_Cher_Show_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Cast Joan Marcus
