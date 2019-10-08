Emmerdale’s Sandra Marvin Will Join London Cast of Waitress

The Sara Bareilles musical continues at the Adelphi Theatre.

Emmerdale and Committee star Sandra Marvin will join the company of the West End production of Waitress beginning October 17.

Marvin will step into the role of Becky, succeeding Marisha Wallace at the Adelphi Theatre. She will join a cast that currently features Lucie Jones as Jenna, Joe Sugg as Ogie, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

Marvin recently starred in ITV’s Emmerdale as Jessie Dingle. She previously appeared in Committee, as well as City of Angels at the Donmar Warehouse. Previous West End credits include Show Boat, Hairspray, Porgy & Bess, and Ragtime.

The company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Sandra Marvin, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O’Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby, and Mark Willshire.

Waitress, featuring a score by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, continues on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre through January 5, 2020. The musical is also currently touring the U.S. and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. Further productions will open in Holland next year and in Japan in 2021.

