Emmy Awards Eliminate Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program Category

The category previously earned Emmys for the stars of Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, and The Band’s Visit.

Sorry, musical theatre stars: It just became harder to get that “E” notch in your EGOT belt.

In a recent series of eligibility clarifications and rule changes, the National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences revealed that the Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program category at the Daytime Emmy Awards would be eliminated.

The award was first presented in 2016 (going to Rachel Platten’s performance of “Fight Song” on Good Morning America) and has gone to the cast of a Broadway musical every subsequent year—all for performing on The Today Show. The cast of The Color Purple won in 2017, with Dear Evan Hansen and The Band’s Visit taking home the awards in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Though the specifications of whether the honor went to the program or the performer were initially unclear, the category nevertheless brought Emmy Awards to the stars of said shows, most notably making The Color Purple’s Cynthia Erivo, Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones, and The Band’s Visit’s Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel just an Oscar away from reaching EGOT status. The five actors won Tony Awards for their performances in their shows, as well as Grammys as principal soloists on their winning cast recordings.

For those tracking EGOT prospects, Erivo has the potential to join the elusive club after next year’s Academy Awards ceremony; she stars as Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet, and also co-wrote the movie’s anthemic “Stand Up.”

WATCH: Cynthia Erivo Belts Out Her New Song ‘Stand Up’ From Harriet