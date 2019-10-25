Watch Cynthia Erivo Belt Out Her New Song ‘Stand Up’ From Harriet

The star of the new biopic lets us inside the studio as she records the original song she co-wrote for the movie.

Though Cynthia Erivo sings as Harriet in Kasi Lemmons’ new biopic Harriet (out November 1), the voice she uses for the conductor of the Underground Railroad—as she told Playbill—isn’t her natural voice. But you’ll still get a taste of the Tony winner's high belt in the song she co-wrote for the film with Joshuah Brian Campbell, which plays during the film’s credits.

Watch the video above to see the official music video for the song, titled “Stand Up,” which dropped October 25. The track is currently available on all digital platforms and the full soundtrack of the movie will drop November 1.

The anthem will be eligible for the Best Original Song category at the 2020 Academy Awards. Interestingly enough, Erivo could find herself in competition with a bevy of other theatre names. This year, Idina Menzel reprises her role as ice queen Elsa in Frozen 2 with music by Kristen and Bobby Lopez, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift collaborated on a new song for the upcoming Cats film, The Lion King’s Elton John penned music for Rocketman—not to mention the live action Lion King’s new song from Beyoncé—as well as new music from Dear Evan Hansen’s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for the live-action remake of Aladdin.