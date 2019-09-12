Enrique Mazzola Named New Music Director at Lyric Opera of Chicago

The Italian conductor will officially assume the title from Andrew Davis in 2021.

The Lyric Opera of Chicago has tapped Enrique Mazzola to take the podium as its new music director, officially beginning in the 2021–2022 season. He assumes the role from Andrew Davis, who ends his two-decade tenure with the company in 2021.

The Italian conductor, known for his work leading bel canto, French repertoire, and early Verdi pieces, recently served as artistic and music director at Paris’ Orchestre National d’Île-de-France. In addition to Lyric Opera’s fall production of Luisa Miller, his 2019–2020 slate includes engagements at Zurich Opera House, Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Glyndebourne, and Deutsche Oper Berlin.

Mazzola made his Lyric debut in the 2016–2017 season with Lucia di Lammermoor, returning the following season to conduct I Puritani.

READ: Jeanine Tesori’s Blue, New Ring Cycle, 42nd Street, More Part of Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 2019–2020 Season

“He has accrued a wealth of international experience in his career to date, and he is tremendously well liked and respected by the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus,” said General Director Anthony Freud. “I am confident that our audiences and the people of Chicago will be captivated by his artistry, his charm, and personality.”