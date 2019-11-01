Eric Schaeffer Will Direct Mamma Mia! at New D.C. Venue The Anthem

By Andrew Gans
Nov 01, 2019
 
Performances will begin in June 2020.
Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway’s Gigi, Follies, and Million Dollar Quartet) will direct a new production of the international hit musical Mamma Mia! this summer at the new D.C. venue The Anthem.

Choreographed by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner, the ABBA musical will be presented June 25–July 5, 2020.

“For years, we have wanted to make Signature's musicals available to more audiences,” said Schaeffer in a statement. “This new expansion of our programming provides that opportunity by combining the best talent in Washington theatre with the electric atmosphere of a rock concert.”

Mamma Mia! has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and a book by Catherine Johnson. Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available on TheAnthemDC.com.

