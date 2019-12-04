Eric William Morris and Gregg Edelman Join World Premiere of The Perplexed

MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow will helm the Richard Greenberg play Off-Broadway.

Gregg Edelman (City of Angels, Into the Woods) and Eric William Morris (King Kong, Coram Boy) have joined Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming world premiere of The Perplexed by Richard Greenberg. Set inside a gaudy Fifth Avenue apartment, The Perplexed sees two families—whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades—gather to celebrate the marriage of their children.

Directed by Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, The Perplexed will play in MTC's Off-Broadway theatre beginning February 11, 2020.

Edelman and Morris join the previously announced Patrick Breen (The New Englanders, The Normal Heart), Margaret Colin (The Columnist, Carousel), Tess Frazer (Godless, Mary Page Marlowe), Anna Itty (His Man, Learning to Drive), Ilana Levine (My Name is Asher Lev, Wrong Mountain), Zane Pais (Margo at The Wedding, Room 104), JD Taylor (Georgia Mertching Is Dead, Law & Order: SVU), and Tony winner Frank Wood (The Great Society, Flight of the Concords).

The Perplexed will feature scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Fitz Patton, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

The world premiere, which will be staged at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I, will officially open March 3.

