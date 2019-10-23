Erica von Kleist Premieres ‘Songs of Womanhood’ at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The Broadway musician debuts her solo show October 26.

Erica von Kleist is more accustomed to the orchestra pit than the mainstage, but on October 26 she takes the spotlight with the debut of her show Boobs...and Other Stories at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Written and performed by von Kleist, the show of original songs confronts the tribulations of womanhood—from dating to breastfeeding. Described as a mash-up of Tim Minchin and Amy Schumer, von Kleist takes on women’s rights in this evening of music.

Von Kleist is best known for her success in the jazz world. (She earned the first bachelor’s degree in jazz from the Juilliard School in 2004.) She has received two ASCAP Young Jazz Composer Awards and the Martin E. Segal Award from Lincoln Center. A multi-instrumentalist, she has also performed in the orchestras of Broadway’s The Addams Family and the recent revivals of A Chorus Line and Gypsy.

For tickets and information, visit 54Below.com.

