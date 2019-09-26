Eva Noblezada, Kelli O’Hara, and Phillipa Soo to Headline My Body My Business! Broadway Stands Up for Freedom Benefit Concert

Benefits and Galas
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 26, 2019
 
Montego Glover, Judy Kuhn, and Julia Murney will also take part in The Town Hall concert.
A slate of Broadway’s female powerhouses will take part in the October 28 Broadway Stands Up for Freedom benefit concert at the Town Hall. Themed My Body My Business!, the evening celebrates individuals fighting for reproductive rights and bodily integrity of women and trans people.

Set to perform are Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (Kiss Me, Kate), as well as Tony nominees Montego Glover (Memphis), Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown). Also announced: The Devil Wears Prada lyricist Shaina Taub, Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Jeannette Bayardelle (Hair), Shoba Nayaran (The Great Comet), Starr Busby (Octet), L. Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Wé McDonald (NBC’s The Voice), Julia Murney (Wicked), Liana Stampur, and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, The Great Comet) will direct the 7:30 PM concert.

As previously reported, Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger and production company Level Forward are being honored by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU).

Click here for tickets.

