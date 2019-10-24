Everybody's Talking About Jamie Alum Luke Bayer and Six Star Millie O’Connell Lead Cast of Soho Cinders Beginning October 24

George Stiles and Anthony Drewe’s gay Cinderella update plays the Charing Cross Theatre October.

West End alum Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Olivier nominee Millie O’Connell (Six) head the cast of Soho Cinders, the musical by Olivier Award-winning songwriters George Stiles and Anthony Drewe that reframes Cinderella as a contemporary gay rom-com.

The Will Keith-helmed production plays a limited London run at the Charing Cross Theatre beginning October 24 and continuing through December 21. Opening night is scheduled for October 28.

WATCH: Millie O'Connell and Luke Bayer Perform ‘Wishing for the Normal’ From Soho Cinders

The songwriting team behind Honk! and the stage version of Disney’s Mary Poppins collaborated with book writer Elliot Davis on Soho Cinders, transforming Cinderella into Robbie, a law student who becomes romantically involved with a prospective mayoral candidate. The trio have a full slate this fall; in addition to the musical, their Becoming Nancy recently played a world-premiere engagement at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

WATCH: Wicked's Jessica Vosk and Lizzie Bea Record ‘Night Bus’ From New Musical Becoming Nancy

Bayer and O'Connell are joined on stage by Lewis Asquith, Christopher Coleman, Ewan Gillies, Tori Hargreaves, Natalie Harman, and Michaela Stern, with an ensemble cast featuring Jade Bailey, Thomas Ball, Luke Byrne, Ben Darcy, Laura Fulgenzi, Danny Lane, Savannah Reed, and Melissa Rose.

The creative team also includes choreographer Adam Haigh, musical director Sarah Morrison, associate musical director Joe Louis Robinson, set designer Justin Williams, lighting designer Jack Weir, sound designer Andrew Johnson, and costume designer Nicole Garbett.

Writers Stiles, Drewe, and Davis said in an earlier statement, “Soho Cinders holds a very special place in our hearts; when Elliot came on board as co-book writer, it was the start of a very happy creative collaboration which has seen many more adventures around the world. We are absolutely delighted the show is making a return to the heart of our city in Will Keith’s production.”

Along with Keith, producers include Theatre Syndicate London and Starting Over Theatricals Ltd. in association with Kyle Tovey for AKT Management.

(Updated October 24, 2019)