Famed Soprano Renée Fleming Donates Personal Archives to Juilliard

Grammy winner Renée Fleming, a Tony nominee for her work in the recent revival of Carousel, is donating her personal archives to Juilliard, her alma mater.

The Renée Fleming Archives, which document Fleming’s career from its beginning, include selected correspondence, press clippings and magazine features, press kits, programs, performance and professional engagement materials, video performances, memorabilia, and iconography. The archives will be part of the Peter Jay Sharp Special Collections at Juilliard, housed in the school’s Lila Acheson Wallace Library. Juilliard will exhibit materials from the collection once every two years.

“I’m gratified that Juilliard, which has nurtured so many artists, will provide a central home for my archive,” Fleming said in a statement. “The world of music has undergone radical change, and I’ve observed that evolution first-hand. I have often forged my own way, on a path that hasn’t always conformed to a standard model. My hope is that this archive will be a useful resource for students, scholars, or music lovers who want to know more about my own experience as an artist.”

“We are truly honored that our distinguished alumna Renée Fleming is donating her archives to Juilliard,” added Juilliard President Damian Woetzel. “As Renée’s illustrious career continues to break new ground, these archives will expand and give great insight to generations of students, faculty and scholars from around the world.”

Fleming has enjoyed a long relationship with Juilliard, where she studied with Beverley Peck Johnson. As a student at the Juilliard Opera Center, Fleming sang the roles of Musetta in Puccini’s La bohème, The Wife in Menotti’s Tamu-Tamu, and Merry in William Schuman’s Casey at the Bat. In 2003, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from the school and gave the commencement address. In 2004, Fleming joined Elton John onstage at Radio City Music Hall in a benefit concert for Juilliard and the Royal Academy of Music, with an orchestra made up of young musicians from both schools. Fleming also gave live-streamed master classes with students from the Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts in 2009 and 2014. In fall 2019, she joined the newly formed Tianjin Juilliard Advisory Council, an international body created to guide Juilliard’s new branch campus in China.

