Faustus: That Damned Woman Opens January 28 at Lyric Theatre Hammersmith

Jodie McNee stars in the new adaptation of the popular myth.

Faustus: That Damned Woman opens January 28 at London's Lyric Theatre Hammersmith, starring Jodie McNee (Venice Preserved, Anatomy of a Suicide) as Johanna Faustus and Danny Lee Wynter (The Maids, Comus) as Mephistopheles. The new play by Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) imagines Faustus as a woman who sells her soul to the devil in order to save the world.

Joining McNee and Danny Lee Wynter are Katherine Carlton, Alicia Charles, Emmanuella Cole, Barnaby Power, and Tim Samuels, all playing multiple characters.

Caroline Byrne (All’s Well That Ends Well) helms the London production, which began previews January 22. Following its limited engagement at the Lyric Theatre Hammersmith through February 22, the production will then tour throughout the spring, visiting Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse, and Northern Stage.

The creative team includes set designer Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, costume designer Line Bech, lighting designer Richard Howell, sound and composition designer Giles Thomas, video and projection designer Ian William Galloway, movement director Shelley Maxwell, and casting director Annelie Powell.

This is the first work to be commissioned as part of U.K.-based theatre company Headlong and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s commitment to commissioning and producing work of scale by women playwrights.