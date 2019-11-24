Fefu and Her Friends Opens Off-Broadway November 24

Lileana Blain-Cruz directs the María Irene Fornés play at Theatre For A New Audience.

Theatre For a New Audience's production of Fefu and Her Friends, a by the late María Irene Fornés, officially opens November 24 at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn. Directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz, the production sees the audience split up into four groups (as the play is written), and move around the auditorium where they each experience the story in a different setting and in a different order.

In Fefu and Her Friends, a group of articulate, idiosyncratic women gather in Fefu’s New England country house in 1935 to rehearse for a charity event.

The cast of the TFANA production is made up of Brittany Bradford (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Merrily We Roll Along ) as Julia, Juliana Canfield (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box, Succession) as Christina, Helen Cespedes (The Cripple of Inishmaan, The School for Scandal) as Emma, Jennifer Lim (Chinglish, Usual Girls) as Cindy, Ronete Levenson (Lascivious Something, Our Town) as Sue, Lindsay Rico (Alligator, Song for a Future Generation) as Paula, Amelia Workman (The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead, Coriolanus) as Fefu, and Carmen Zilles (Little Women, Scenes from a Marriage) as Cecilia.

Fefu and Her Friends is scheduled to play through December 8.

The creative team includes set designer Adam Rigg, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Jane Cox, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, and props supervisor Andrew Diaz.