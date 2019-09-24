First Annual Broadway Scares Event, Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Will Be Held on Halloween

Broadway Cares   First Annual Broadway Scares Event, Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Will Be Held on Halloween
By Andrew Gans
Sep 24, 2019
 
Chris Fink and Gerry McIntyre are collaborating on the October 31 event.
St. Andrews Theater will present the first annual Broadway Scares October 31, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The production, created and directed by Chris Fink (House of Yes, Speakeasy Dollhouse, The Box) and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre (Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton), will be held at a secret location on the waterfront in Astoria.

Attendees can expect live performances from Broadway artists, a costume contest with prizes, and DJs from around the world. Headliners will be announced at a later date; the ensemble will feature Vanjah Boikai, Jaime Cepero, Joie Giordano, Darius Anthony Harper, Sheldon Henry, Antoine Hodge, Jamie Hartmann Homs, Tyrone Jackson, Tyler Jent, Kelsey Madsen, Sarina Martinez, Kristina Nicole Miller, Lauren Palmeri, Christina Rinaldo, Karley Willocks, Rasdia Wilmont, and Tim Young.

Tickets start at $30; proceeds benefit Broadway Cares. For more information click here or email broadwayscares@gmail.com.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

