First-Ever Permanent August Wilson Exhibit to Open Fall 2020

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Wilson’s birth, the exhibition will highlight the people and places that inspired the Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright.

A new permanent exhibition, August Wilson: A Writer’s Landscape, will open at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the fall of 2020.

The Cultural Center is one of the largest non-profit cultural organizations in the nation focused solely on the African-American experience and the arts of the African diaspora. The new 1,800-square-foot installation will showcase the people and places of Wilson’s Pittsburgh, which sparked his 10-play American Century Cycle, also known as the Pittsburgh Cycle. The Cycle includes: Gem of the Ocean, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Piano Lesson, Seven Guitars, Fences, Two Trains Running, Jitney, King Hedley II, and Radio Golf.

The exhibit is divided into three sections: The Coffee Shop, akin to the one Wilson frequented in the Hill District; The Office, a replica of his home work environment with manuscripts and items he cherished; and The Street, a symbolic walkthrough of his works. A Writer’s Landscape will feature reproductions and objects from Wilson’s life and productions of his plays; installations relating to themes of race, representation, family, and community; and interactive digital displays that highlight each of the ten plays in the Cycle.

Wilson’s widow, estate executor, and frequent collaborator Constanza Romero Wilson has collaborated with the Cultural Center on the exhibition, which will be free and open daily.

Eisterhold Associates Inc. will mount the exhibition with support from Deeplocal, a Pittsburgh technical design firm.