First Look at Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 13, 2019
The limited engagement from the two-time Olivier Award–winning Illusionist and mentalist opens at the Cort Theatre September 15.
Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret Matthew Murphy

Derren Brown: Secret, the acclaimed stage production from the two-time Olivier Award–winning illusionist and mentalist, opens on Broadway September 15 after beginning performances September 6.

Known for his numerous television appearances, including the popular Netflix special Pushed to the Edge, Brown will play the Cort Theatre through January 4, 2020.

Watch Derren Brown Teach Playbill a Secret or Two

Brown collaborated on Secret with co-writers Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor, who also co-direct. The production has scenic design by Takeshi Kata, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Caite Hevner, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

Flip through photos of the production below:


Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret Matthew Murphy
Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret Matthew Murphy
Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret Matthew Murphy
Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret Matthew Murphy
Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret Matthew Murphy
Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret Matthew Murphy
Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret Matthew Murphy
Derren Brown in Derren Brown: Secret Matthew Murphy
Seen Off-Broadway in 2017 in a sold-out, extended run at Atlantic Theater Company Derren Brown: Secret won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

The Broadway transfer is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.

