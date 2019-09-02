Watch Derren Brown Teach Playbill a Secret or Two

Upcoming Broadway star Derren Brown dropped by Playbill’s studio recently to perform for us—and we can’t keep it a secret any longer.
Working with Playbill’s Social Media Director Felicia Fitzpatrick, the mentalist and illusionist performed a mind-bending trick using nothing but his signature charm and psychic abilities. Watch the video above to find out how closely the pair are joined at the minds!
Derren Brown: Secret begins performances September 6 at Cort Theatre, ahead of a September 15 opening. The limited run is scheduled through January 4, 2020.
Seen Off-Broadway in 2017 in a sold-out, extended run at Atlantic Theater Company, the production won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.
The show is written and performed by two-time Olivier winner Brown, and co-written by Andy Nyman, and Andrew O'Connor, with direction by O'Connor and Nyman. The Broadway transfer is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.