Watch Derren Brown Teach Playbill a Secret or Two

By Dan Meyer
Sep 02, 2019
Is it possible that master illusionist Derren Brown and our very own Social Media Director Felicia Fitzpatrick are joined at the minds?

Upcoming Broadway star Derren Brown dropped by Playbill’s studio recently to perform for us—and we can’t keep it a secret any longer.

Working with Playbill’s Social Media Director Felicia Fitzpatrick, the mentalist and illusionist performed a mind-bending trick using nothing but his signature charm and psychic abilities. Watch the video above to find out how closely the pair are joined at the minds!

Derren Brown: Secret begins performances September 6 at Cort Theatre, ahead of a September 15 opening. The limited run is scheduled through January 4, 2020.

Seen Off-Broadway in 2017 in a sold-out, extended run at Atlantic Theater Company, the production won the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

The show is written and performed by two-time Olivier winner Brown, and co-written by Andy Nyman, and Andrew O'Connor, with direction by O'Connor and Nyman. The Broadway transfer is produced by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.

