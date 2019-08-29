First Look at New Version of 'Fearless' From Mean Girls National Tour

We asked the cast of the upcoming tour where they belonged in high school.

Rehearsals are underway for the Mean Girls national tour, which kicks off in Buffalo, New York, September 21.

Broadway alum Danielle Wade will star as Cady Heron, joining Mariah Rose Faith as Regina George, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith, Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian, and Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, with Gaelen Gilliland (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Adante Carter (Serenbe Playhouse's Hair) as Aaron Samuels, Nashville native Kabir Bery as Kevin Gnapoor, and Lawrence E. Street (Carmen Jones) as Mr. Duvall.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, the tour will feature a different ending to the Act 1 showstopper "Fearless"—watch the video above for a sneak peek at it, and at the cast sharing where they belonged in high school.

Rounding out the cast are English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Morgan Bryant, Sarah Crane, Ixchel Cuellar, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Fernell Hogan II, Asia Marie Kreitz, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, David Wright Jr. and Blake Zelesnikar.

Following the inaugural Buffalo stint, the musical will then go on to play stops including Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Orlando, Denver, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Click here for the full itinerary.

The musical, featuring a book by Tina Fey (who wrote and appeared in the 2004 comedy) and score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, continues its run at the August Wilson Theatre, where it opened in April last year.

