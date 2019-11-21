First Look at Tony Winner Len Cariou and Tony Nominee Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Off-Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 21, 2019
 
The George Eastman play began performances at New York City Center November 18.
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova

George Eastman’s Harry Townsend’s Last Stand began performances at New York City Center Stage II November 18 ahead of a December 4 opening night. Len Cariou and Craig Bierko star in the two-hander about a father and son.

Directed by Karen Carpenter, Harry Townsend’s Last Stand tells the story of an 85-year-old widower living alone in Vermont. When his son returns after an 18-month absence, Harry finds himself at odds with his offspring.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko in <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Craig Bierko in <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
Len Cariou in <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Maria Baranova
