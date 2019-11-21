First Look at Tony Winner Len Cariou and Tony Nominee Craig Bierko in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Off-Broadway

The George Eastman play began performances at New York City Center November 18.

George Eastman’s Harry Townsend’s Last Stand began performances at New York City Center Stage II November 18 ahead of a December 4 opening night. Len Cariou and Craig Bierko star in the two-hander about a father and son. Directed by Karen Carpenter, Harry Townsend’s Last Stand tells the story of an 85-year-old widower living alone in Vermont. When his son returns after an 18-month absence, Harry finds himself at odds with his offspring. Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Harry Townsend's Last Stand Off-Broadway Production Photos: Harry Townsend's Last Stand Off-Broadway 9 PHOTOS