First Peek at The Great Society, About Lyndon B. Johnson, on Broadway

Production Photos   First Peek at The Great Society, About Lyndon B. Johnson, on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Sep 23, 2019
The new political drama opens October 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
Marchánt Davis, Brian Cox, and Bryce Pinkham Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

The 36th President is back on Broadway with the second play in Robert Schenkkan’s dramatic take on President Lyndon Baines Johnson, The Great Society. See Brian Cox take on the controversial president in the production photos below.

Schenkkan's The Great Society began previews September 6 at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater ahead of an official opening October 1. His earlier All The Way bowed on Broadway in 2014, winning the Tony Award for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play for star Bryan Cranston.

The Great Society stars Cox (Succession) as LBJ and picks up where All The Way left off—with Johnson’s Presidential campaign in 1964. The drama chronicles his landslide victory but devolving presidency as the Vietnam War takes hold.

Production Photos: The Great Society on Broadway

Production Photos: The Great Society on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
Brian Cox Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Marchánt Davis, Brian Cox, and Bryce Pinkham Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Grantham Coleman and the company of The Great Society Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Brian Cox, Richard Thomas, and Gordon Clapp Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Marc Kudisch and Brian Cox Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Barbara Garrick and Brian Cox Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Angela Pierce, Richard Thomas, Frank Wood, Robyn Kerr, Brian Cox, Marc Kudisch, and Brian Dykstra Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
The play also stars Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King, Jr., three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Tony nominee Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey, Tony nominee Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Tony winner Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen, Marchánt Davis as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra as Adam Walkinsky, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, Tony nominee David Garrison as Richard Nixon, Ty Jones as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, and Christopher Livingston as James Bevel and Jimmie Lee Jackson, Angela Pierce as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter as Coretta Scott King, and Tramell Tillman as Bob Moses.

Ted Deasey and Robyn Kerr round out the company.

Directed by Bill Rauch, the production features scenic design by three-time Tony nominee David Korins, costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by David Weiner, projection design by Victoria Sagady, and original music and sound design by Paul James Prendergast. Casting is by Daniel Swee.

The Great Society premiered at Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2014 and played Seattle Rep in 2015.

