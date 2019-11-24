Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm Closes on Broadway

The Manhattan Theatre Club premiere, starring Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins, wraps up its limited run November 24.

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of The Height of the Storm, a new play by Tony-nominated French writer Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton, wraps up its limited run on Broadway November 24.

Directed by Jonathan Kent, The Height of the Storm arrived in the U.S. in the fall following an acclaimed London run. Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce and three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins reprising their starring roles.

In The Height of the Storm, André and Madeleine have spent 50 years married—until their life together begins to unravel, and their loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.

Completing the cast on Broadway are Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, James Hillier, and Lisa O’Hare.

The Height of the Storm opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre September 24.

The production features scenic and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and music by Gary Yershon.