Football Book Club From Tootsie Creatives Robert Horn and Scott Ellis Lands Pilot at Fox

By Noah Mutterperl
Nov 25, 2019
The new comedy follows an NFL star joining an all-female book club.
Scott Ellis and Robert Horn
Scott Ellis and Robert Horn Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The book writer and director of Broadway’s Tootsie, Robert Horn and Scott Ellis, respectively, will team up again for the upcoming series Football Book Club. According to Deadline, Fox has picked up the multi-cam comedy for a put pilot commitment.

Horn will serve as lead writer, with Ellis directing. Both will also executive produce.

Football Book Club follows Lawrence Lasalle, an NFL star whose career-threatening injury send him home to Athens, Georgia, where he unexpectedly joins an all-female book club.

The show is inspired by the life of wide-receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who was the sole male member of a book club during his time playing for the University of Georgia. Mitchell will join the Broadway veterans on the producing team.

Horn picked up a Tony Award for his work on Tootsie, with Ellis earning his ninth nomination for helming the musical. The musical continues at the. Marquis Theatre, where it will conclude its run January 5, 2020.

