Forbidden Broadway Will Return to New York This Fall

The long-running musical spoof will take aim at Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, Frozen, Dear Evan Hansen, and more.

The long-running musical satire Forbidden Broadway will return for a limited run at the Triad this fall, armed with all-new sketches and parodies inspired by Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, Frozen, Dear Evan Hansen, and more.

The show’s Tony-honored creator, Gerard Alessandrini, will direct Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, which is slated to run September 18–November 30 at the Triad. An official opening night has been set for October 16. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton) is the choreographer.

The hit franchise, which reinvented itself with each theatrical season, ended its 30-year run Off-Broadway in 2014. Alessandrini maintained his razor-sharp wit in the intervening years with Spamilton, his hit spoof of the Broadway mega-hit Hamilton that ran for over two years, spawning sit-down productions across the U.S.

“Ever since Hamilton re-energized us, there’s been a deluge of great new shows of every type that I can have fun with,” Alessandrini said. “I haven’t been this excited about writing this show since the first Forbidden Broadway edition in 1982, when I had decades of productions to write about. Now I have a whole new palette in front of me.”

The latest installment will send-up Broadway stars including Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivo, Alex Brightman, André De Shields, Bernadette Peters, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as this past season’s productions of Oklahoma!, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, What the Constitution Means to Me, and the Yiddish revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

Alessandrini produces Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation along with John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, and Peter Brash.

Tickets are now on sale at ForbiddenBroadway.com.