Free Music on Florida's Beaches

It’s hard to beat a concert on the beach.

It’s the way the sea breeze tickles your arms, the way the air smells like salt. It’s the way it feels to just kick back in a lawn chair. It’s your toes wrapped in a clump of sugar-sand. It’s the music.

Though it’s near perfection, the situation can get better still — when that concert is free.

Here are five beach concert series that won’t cost you a dime, making feet tap in every corner of the Sunshine State.

I’m going to Hollywood

The Hollywood Beach Theatre, snuggled against the Atlantic Ocean on the Hollywood Broadwalk, holds bragging rights as the only seaside venue of its kind in Broward County. It features seating for 500, and offers free weekly concerts. During the Johnson Street redevelopment project, programming at the theater is temporarily suspended. It's anticipated reopening will be in summer 2015; check back for the latest news and schedules. (Johnson Street and the Broadwalk, Hollywood, FL 33020, phone: 954-921-3404)



Sunsets and SummerJazz

This year marks the 30th of the SummerJazz on the Gulf concert series at the Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club. The 2015 summer schedule features concerts monthly concerts from 7-10 p.m. starting June 27 and ending Sept. 19.



You don’t have to be a hotel guest: just bring a lawn chair or blanket and kick back on the resort’s Watkins Lawn, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. You can park north of the hotel at Lowdermilk Park, and parking is free if you have a Naples Beach sticker.

If you don’t want to hassle with driving or parking, use the free trolley service running to and from the resort. You’ll be able to buy refreshments and grilled items, but coolers aren’t permitted. (851 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Naples, Florida 34102, phone: 239-261-2222)

Tune into Thursday

The Pier Park Summer Concert Series features free entertainment every Thursday, 7–9 p.m., from mid-June through mid-August 2015 at Aaron Bessant Amphitheater. Bring the entire family for these free concerts. Seating is on the open lawn so be sure to bring chairs or blankets. The concerts couldn’t be more welcoming; coolers, food and even your pets are allowed. (600 Pier Park Drive, Panama City Beach, FL 32413)



Toes-in-the-Sand Bands

Pensacola Beach's 2015 outdoor summer concert series, Bands on the Beach, is scheduled at 7 p.m. from the first Tuesday in April through the last Tuesday in October. The series boasts a variety of regional artists guaranteed to please every musical taste, and the venue is beautiful, with the Gulfside Pavilion overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

Bring your lawn chair to discover hot music, smooth grooves and good times. (Casino Beach Blvd, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561, phone: 850-932-2257)



Vitamin Sea and Music at Daytona Beach

You’ll find the Daytona Beach Bandshell in the city’s Oceanfront Park on the north end of the Boardwalk amusement area. This scenic amphitheater is constructed from coquina shells and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

It hosts regular free concerts throughout 2015 and can accommodate as many as 5,000 people. Parking is available at the Ocean Center garage and surface lots. You can enter the bandshell through the Ocean Walk Village from A1A or the overpass from the parking garage.

Chairs are available to rent, and beverages are available from licensed vendors during events. (70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach, FL 32118, phone: 386- 671-8250)

