Freestyle Love Supreme Closes on Broadway

The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale wraps up its limited run at the Booth Theatre.

Freestyle Love Supreme concludes its hit, extended run at Broadway's Booth Theatre January 12. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, the improvised, musical hip-hop show opened to critical acclaim October 2.

Freestyle Love Supreme features a core nightly cast of performers, comprised of Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Bill Sherman AKA “King Sherman,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. The rotating roster of guest stars, who joined throughout the run, includes Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, and many others.

Freestyle Love Supreme will have a documentary spotlighting the 16-year journey from the basement of the Drama Book Shop to Broadway premiering at the Sundance Film Festival January 28.