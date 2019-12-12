Get a Dose of Holiday Cheer With Ana Gasteyer Singing ‘Sugar and Booze’

Wicked and Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer performed the title single from her holiday album Sugar & Booze on The Today Show December 12. Check out the performance below.
The jazzy “Sugar & Booze” celebrates the best parts of the holidays. Other standards from the album include “Let It Snow! Let It Snow,” “Secret Santa,” and “Nothing Rhymes With Christmas.” The performer has been touring the country to celebrate the season.
Gasteyer isn’t the only Broadway star with a new holiday album this year. Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Rent) and Lea Michele (Spring Awakening, Glee) both released albums.
