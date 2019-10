How Well Do You Know Political Musicals and Plays? From Hamilton to All the Way, Broadway loves to use the American political machine for story inspiration. Take our quiz to find out how well you know the plays and musicals inspired by politics in America!

Which Presidential nominee hopeful is the title character in Gore Vidal’s 1960 play The Best Man?

Which of these historical figures is NOT represented in 1776, Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone’s musical about the signing of the Declaration of Independence?

Who played President Lyndon B. Johnson on Broadway and in the film adaptation of Robert Schenkkan’s 2014 play All the Way?

Who wrote the book that inspired the Broadway musical Hamilon?

Do the events of Frost/Nixon take place during or after the Nixon presidency?

Which Presidential nominee is the subject of an Off-Broadway solo show that opened in November 2018?

Leonard Bernstein’s short-lived musical 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, which examined The White House and the people who lived inside it from 1800 to 1900, featured a book and lyrics by which classic Broadway writer?

Which Arthur Miller play, though not expressly about American politics, was intended as an allegory for McCarthyism and the House of Representatives’ Committee on Un-American Activities?

What is the name of the Off-Broadway musical that takes a comedic look at the Trump administration?

Which political musical was the first musical to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama?

Which American political dynasty will be under the spotlight in an upcoming Broadway play, written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Joe Mantello?

1962’s Mr. President, about fictitious U.S. President Stephen Decatur Henderson, was the final Broadway score written by which composer?

Stumped No worries—just spend some time in Playbill Vault and you'll be acing these in no time!

Not bad! You seem to know your stuff, but you're not to A+ level quite yet. Spend some time in Playbill Vault and you'll be acing these quizzes in no time!