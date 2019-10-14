From Mean Girls to Wicked, See the Ensemblist Celebrate Broadway’s Double Swings

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 14, 2019
 
Continuing with its series spotlighting Broadway’s unsung heroes, the popular platform paid to tribute to the performers who swung in two musical in one season.
Ensemblist Double Swing Composite_HR

Continuing its series shining the spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, The Ensemblist celebrated Broadway’s double swings, performers who swung in two musicals the same season. The popular platform welcomed Kristin Yancy (The Cher Show/Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Alex Aquilino (Anastaisa/Wicked), Colby Q. Lindeman (Wicked/The Cher Show), and Maria Briggs (Frozen/Mean Girls) for a glam photo shoot with photographer Rebecca J. Michelson.

“Learning to swing one Broadway musical is a monumental task. However, there are a small number of performers who swung not one, but two Broadway musicals last season. The Ensemblist honored and celebrated some of these incredibly versatile and resilient performers with a photo shoot on New York's Greenwich,” Ensemblist creator explains.

Flip through photos of the glam photoshoot below:

16 PHOTOS
The Ensemblist_Double Swings Feature_2019_HR
Kristin Yancy Rebecca J. Michelson
The Ensemblist_Double Swings Feature_2019_HR
Kristin Yancy Rebecca J. Michelson
The Ensemblist_Double Swings Feature_2019_HR
Kristin Yancy Rebecca J. Michelson
The Ensemblist_Double Swings Feature_2019_HR
Kristin Yancy Rebecca J. Michelson
The Ensemblist_Double Swings Feature_2019_HR
Alex Aquilino Rebecca J. Michelson
The Ensemblist_Double Swings Feature_2019_HR
Alex Aquilino Rebecca J. Michelson
The Ensemblist_Double Swings Feature_2019_HR
Alex Aquilino Rebecca J. Michelson
The Ensemblist_Double Swings Feature_2019_HR
Alex Aquilino Rebecca J. Michelson
The Ensemblist_Double Swings Feature_2019_HR
Colby Q. Lindeman Rebecca J. Michelson
The Ensemblist_Double Swings Feature_2019_HR
Colby Q. Lindeman Rebecca J. Michelson
