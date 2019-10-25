From Music Man to She Loves Me: Look Back at Barbara Cook on Broadway

By Hannah Vine
Oct 25, 2019
 
The late actor was born October 25, 1927.
Barbara Cook, one of Broadway's most memorable musical theatre ingénues, had many iconic roles during her career including two landmark musicals, She Loves Me and The Music Man—she was the original Marian the Librarian—as well as the flawed masterpiece Candide, and the lesser-known shows Plain and Fancy, Flahooley, and The Gay Life. She introduced such standards as “Till There Was You,” “My White Knight,” “Ice Cream,” and “Glitter and Be Gay.”

Flip through photos of her Broadway highlights below:

Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland, Ernest Truex, and Edith Atwater in Flahooley.
Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland, Ernest Truex, and Edith Atwater in Flahooley
_Playhouse_Production_Photo_Harris Hawkins (Will Parker) and Barbara Cook (Ado Annie) in the 1953 revival of Oklahoma! VAndamm Studio_HR.jpg
Harris Hawkins and Barbara Cook in Oklahoma! Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Playhouse_Production_Photo_Barbara Cook (Ado Annie) in the 1953 revival of Oklahoma!Vandamm Studio_HR.jpg
Barbara Cook in Oklahoma! Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barbara Cook in <i>Candide</i>
Barbara Cook in Candide Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barbara Cook in Candide Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Playhouse_Production_Photo_Barbara Cook and Robert Preston in The Music Man Friedman-Abeles_HR.jpg
Barbara Cook and Robert Preston in The Music Man Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barbara Cook in The Music Man, which earned her a Tony Award.
Barbara Cook in The Music Man
_Playhouse_Production_Photo_Robert Preston and Barbara Cook in The Music Man Friedman-Abeles _HR.jpg
Robert Preston and Barbara Cook in The Music Man Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Barbara Cook in <i>The Gay LIfe</i>
Barbara Cook in The Gay LIfe Friedman-Abeles
Barbara Cook and Walter Chiari in The Gay Life Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Tony Award winner passed away August 8, 2017.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT HER LIFE AND LEGACY

