From Music Man to She Loves Me: Look Back at Barbara Cook on Broadway

The late actor was born October 25, 1927.

Barbara Cook, one of Broadway's most memorable musical theatre ingénues, had many iconic roles during her career including two landmark musicals, She Loves Me and The Music Man—she was the original Marian the Librarian—as well as the flawed masterpiece Candide, and the lesser-known shows Plain and Fancy, Flahooley, and The Gay Life. She introduced such standards as “Till There Was You,” “My White Knight,” “Ice Cream,” and “Glitter and Be Gay.”

Flip through photos of her Broadway highlights below:



The Tony Award winner passed away August 8, 2017.

