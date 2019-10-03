From Wicked to Anastasia: Take a Look at Derek Klena on the Stage

Photo Features   From Wicked to Anastasia: Take a Look at Derek Klena on the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Oct 03, 2019
 
The Anastasia star celebrates his birthday October 3.
Derek_Klena_Graphic_HR

Derek Klena celebrates his birthday October 3. Klena's Broadway credits include creating the roles of Dmitry in Anastasia and Michael in The Bridges of Madison County, as well as a stint in Wicked as Fiyero. Klena also led the original Off-Broadway cast of Dogfight in 2012, shortly after making his New York professional stage debut as Tommy Ross in the Off-Broadway revival of Carrie.

Klena will return to the Broadway stage in the upcoming Jagged Little Pill at the Broadhurst Theatre. The musical, helmed by Tony-winning A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus, will begin performances November 3.

Flip through photos of some of his stage highlights below:

19 PHOTOS
Derek Klena in Wicked
Derek Klena in Wicked Joan Marcus
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez in Wicked
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez in Wicked Joan Marcus
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez
Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez
Derek Klena
Derek Klena in Carrie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The cast
Derek Klena (4th from the left) and the cast of Carrie
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra and Annaleigh Ashford in Dogfight.
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra, and Annaleigh Ashford in Dogfight Joan Marcus
Derek Klena in <i>Dogfight</i>
Derek Klena in Dogfight
Lindsay Mendez and Derek Klena in <i>Dogfight</i>
Lindsay Mendez and Derek Klena in Dogfight
Derek Klena and Kelli O’Hara
Derek Klena and Kelli O’Hara in The Bridges of Madison County
Derek Klena and Caitlin Kinnunen
Derek Klena and Caitlin Kinnunen in The Bridges of Madison County
