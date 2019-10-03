From Wicked to Anastasia: Take a Look at Derek Klena on the Stage

The Anastasia star celebrates his birthday October 3.

Derek Klena celebrates his birthday October 3. Klena's Broadway credits include creating the roles of Dmitry in Anastasia and Michael in The Bridges of Madison County, as well as a stint in Wicked as Fiyero. Klena also led the original Off-Broadway cast of Dogfight in 2012, shortly after making his New York professional stage debut as Tommy Ross in the Off-Broadway revival of Carrie.

Klena will return to the Broadway stage in the upcoming Jagged Little Pill at the Broadhurst Theatre. The musical, helmed by Tony-winning A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus, will begin performances November 3.

