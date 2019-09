From Wicked to The Cher Show: Look Back at Stephanie J. Block Onstage

The Tony Winner celebrates her birthday September 19.

Stephanie J. Block has appeared on Broadway in The Boy From Oz, Wicked, The Pirate Queen, 9 to 5, Anything Goes, The Mystery of Edwin Drood (for which she earned her first Tony nomination), Falsettos (her second Tony nomination) and The Cher Show, for which she received the Tony Award.

In celebration of her birthday September 19, look back at her thrilling performances in the gallery below!